Who's Playing
Vermont @ UMBC
Current Records: Vermont 6-8; UMBC 9-5
What to Know
The UMBC Retrievers lost both of their matches to the Vermont Catamounts last season on scores of 59-86 and 43-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UMBC and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
UMBC's 2022 ended with an 80-64 loss against the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday. One thing holding UMBC back was the mediocre play of guard Colton Lawrence, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Vermont ended up a good deal behind the Toledo Rockets when they played last Tuesday, losing 84-72.
The losses put UMBC at 9-5 and the Catamounts at 6-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Retrievers rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, Vermont is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Vermont have won 13 out of their last 18 games against UMBC.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Vermont 82 vs. UMBC 43
- Feb 19, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Vermont 86 vs. UMBC 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 55
- Feb 18, 2021 - Vermont 80 vs. UMBC 71
- Mar 10, 2020 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - UMBC 66 vs. Vermont 64
- Jan 11, 2020 - Vermont 74 vs. UMBC 50
- Mar 16, 2019 - Vermont 66 vs. UMBC 49
- Feb 21, 2019 - UMBC 65 vs. Vermont 56
- Jan 23, 2019 - UMBC 74 vs. Vermont 61
- Mar 10, 2018 - UMBC 65 vs. Vermont 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 53
- Jan 06, 2018 - Vermont 71 vs. UMBC 56
- Feb 12, 2017 - Vermont 77 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 13, 2017 - Vermont 81 vs. UMBC 72
- Feb 20, 2016 - Vermont 99 vs. UMBC 54
- Jan 24, 2016 - Vermont 79 vs. UMBC 72