Who's Playing

Vermont @ UMBC

Current Records: Vermont 6-8; UMBC 9-5

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers lost both of their matches to the Vermont Catamounts last season on scores of 59-86 and 43-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UMBC and Vermont will face off in an America East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The Retrievers are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

UMBC's 2022 ended with an 80-64 loss against the Maryland Terrapins on Thursday. One thing holding UMBC back was the mediocre play of guard Colton Lawrence, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Vermont ended up a good deal behind the Toledo Rockets when they played last Tuesday, losing 84-72.

The losses put UMBC at 9-5 and the Catamounts at 6-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Retrievers rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, Vermont is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Series History

Vermont have won 13 out of their last 18 games against UMBC.