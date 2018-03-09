UMBC vs. Vermont odds, predictions: Computer model on 15-9 run picks America East final

One team will punch its ticket to the NCAA Tournament when a full day of college hoops action tips off at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday with the America East title game between the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Vermont. Vermont is favored by 11.5 points, unchanged from the opening line.



Now, it has simulated UMBC vs. Vermont 10,000 times and its picks and projections are in.



We can tell you the model is calling for Trae Bell-Haynes to lead Vermont with 13 points and Payton Henson to add 12. UMBC, meanwhile, gets 16 points from Jairus Lyles to lead all scorers.



The model has taken into account Vermont's strong 27-6 season and regular-season title in the America East Conference. The Catamounts are also no strangers to postseason success. They have six NCAA Tournament appearances, including one last year as a No. 13 seed.



This season's squad has played toe-to-toe with several power programs and lost to Kentucky by just four in the season opener. Vermont is powered by an elite defense that gives up fewer than 65 points per game.



But just because Vermont has had an impressive season doesn't mean it will be able to cover a double-digit spread.



The Retrievers of UMBC (23-10) also had a strong year, finishing second in the America East. They've been dominant so far in the conference tournament as well, winning every game by double-figures.



They'll need one of their best performances of the season, however, to have a shot at a surprise NCAA Tournament appearance because Vermont won the head-to-head matchup between these two teams, 81-53, earlier in the season. This will be a chance for UMBC, a program that has won seven of its eight games since that point, to show how far it's come.



