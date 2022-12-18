Who's Playing

William & Mary @ UMBC

Current Records: William & Mary 4-7; UMBC 8-4

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers will look to defend their home court Sunday against the William & Mary Tribe at 1 p.m. ET. The Retrievers should still be riding high after a victory, while William & Mary will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when UMBC and the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds clashed last Tuesday, but UMBC ultimately edged out the opposition 72-69.

Meanwhile, the matchup between William & Mary and the Norfolk State Spartans two weeks ago was not particularly close, with William & Mary falling 67-53.

UMBC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Retrievers' win brought them up to 8-4 while the Tribe's loss pulled them down to 4-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMBC enters the game with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, William & Mary is 48th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against William & Mary.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena -- Baltimore, Maryland Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Retrievers are a big 8-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.