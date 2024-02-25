Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how UMKC and the Mavericks will finish this one. UMKC has jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against the Mavericks.

UMKC entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Neb.-Omaha step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 14-15, UMKC 13-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

What to Know

Neb.-Omaha has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Neb.-Omaha has not done well against the Golden Eagles recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Mavericks slipped by the Golden Eagles 71-70.

Meanwhile, UMKC waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They managed a 82-78 victory over the Coyotes.

The Mavericks' win bumped their record up to 14-15. As for the Roos, their win bumped their record up to 13-15.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Neb.-Omaha couldn't quite finish off the Roos in their previous matchup back in January and fell 74-72. Can Neb.-Omaha avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UMKC is a 3.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

UMKC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.