Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: North Dakota 8-10, UMKC 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Dakota and UMKC are an even 3-3 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. North Dakota is limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.

Last Thursday, the Fighting Hawks lost to the Mavericks on the road by a decisive 79-61 margin.

Meanwhile, UMKC fought the good fight in their overtime game against N. Dak. State on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 92-91 to the Bison. It was the first time this season that UMKC let down their fans at home.

The Fighting Hawks have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for the Roos, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 5-10, while UMKC is 4-11.

Odds

UMKC is a 4-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMKC and North Dakota both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.