Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UMKC looks much better today on their home court. They are fully in control with a 48-28 lead over Portland State.

If UMKC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-10 in no time. On the other hand, Portland State will have to make due with a 10-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: Portland State 10-4, UMKC 6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

What to Know

UMKC will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Portland State Vikings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 21.9% worse than the opposition, a fact UMKC found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Hornets by a score of 67-64. UMKC has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Vikings beat the Vandals 77-72 on Saturday. The victory was just what Portland State needed coming off of a 91-57 loss in their prior match.

The Roos' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-10. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Vikings, their victory bumped their record up to 10-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMKC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Portland State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

