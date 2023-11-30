Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: SE Missouri State 1-5, UMKC 2-5

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

The SE Missouri State Redhawks and the UMKC Roos will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Swinney Recreation Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.5% worse than the opposition, a fact SE Missouri State found out the hard way on Sunday. The matchup between the Redhawks and the Mocs wasn't particularly close, with the Redhawks falling 72-56. SE Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, UMKC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They fell to the Blue Raiders 63-59.

The last time the Redhawks won on the road was back on November 10th. Having now lost three straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 1-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.7 points per game. As for the Roos, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Missouri State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

SE Missouri State beat UMKC 71-66 in their previous matchup back in November of 2020. Will SE Missouri State repeat their success, or does UMKC have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against UMKC.