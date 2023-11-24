Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ UMKC Roos

Current Records: UNCG 2-1, UMKC 2-2

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UMKC Roos at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 24th at Baha Mar Convention Center. UMKC took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UNCG, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Spartans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Razorbacks, taking the game 78-72.

Among those leading the charge was Keyshaun Langley, who scored 23 points along with 4 steals. Mikeal Brown-Jones was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact UMKC found out the hard way on Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 84-61 punch to the gut against the Rams. UMKC has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UMKC's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Anderson Kopp, who scored 14 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists, and Allen David Mukeba Jr. who scored 11 points along with 2 rebounds and 1 block.

The Spartans now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Roos, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCG have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMKC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.