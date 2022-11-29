Who's Playing

Idaho State @ UMKC

Current Records: Idaho State 1-6; UMKC 3-6

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals' road trip will continue as they head to Swinney Recreation Center at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the UMKC Kangaroos. Idaho State will be seeking to avenge the 74-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 22 of last year.

The Bengals were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 81-77 to the Cent. Arkansas Bears.

Meanwhile, UMKC came up short against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars this past Saturday, falling 64-54.

Idaho State is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kangaroos are a 5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMKC won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.