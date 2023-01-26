Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ UMKC

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-14; UMKC 8-13

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Kangaroos and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center. UMKC will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska Omaha will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMKC came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday, sneaking past 75-73.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Nebraska Omaha and the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska Omaha falling 84-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

UMKC's victory brought them up to 8-13 while the Mavericks' defeat pulled them down to 7-14. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Kangaroos have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Nebraska Omaha has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 10th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMKC have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska Omaha.