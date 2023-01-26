Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ UMKC

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 7-14; UMKC 8-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UMKC Kangaroos are heading back home. The Kangaroos and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center. UMKC should still be riding high after a victory, while Nebraska Omaha will be looking to get back in the win column.

UMKC came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, sneaking past 75-73.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha ended up a good deal behind the South Dakota Coyotes when they played on Saturday, losing 84-68.

UMKC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The Kangaroos are now 8-13 while the Mavericks sit at 7-14. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMKC has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Nebraska Omaha has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the ninth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Kangaroos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMKC have won four out of their last seven games against Nebraska Omaha.