Who's Playing

North Dakota @ UMKC

Current Records: North Dakota 10-18; UMKC 11-17

What to Know

The UMKC Roos and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Swinney Recreation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between UMKC and the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Roos falling 69-58 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, North Dakota was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 73-70 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UMKC is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

The losses put UMKC at 11-17 and North Dakota at 10-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Roos have only been able to knock down 39.60% percent of their shots, which is the 356th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Fighting Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Odds

The Roos are a 3-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UMKC have won three out of their last five games against North Dakota.