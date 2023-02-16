Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ UMKC

Current Records: North Dakota State 11-15; UMKC 11-16

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bison and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center. North Dakota State hasn't won a matchup against UMKC since March 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

North Dakota State netted a 78-70 victory over the Denver Pioneers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for UMKC as they lost 73-43 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies this past Saturday.

North Dakota State's win lifted them to 11-15 while UMKC's loss dropped them down to 11-16. We'll see if North Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if the Roos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMKC have won four out of their last six games against North Dakota State.