Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ UMKC
Current Records: North Dakota State 11-15; UMKC 11-16
What to Know
The North Dakota State Bison have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bison and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center. North Dakota State hasn't won a matchup against UMKC since March 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
North Dakota State netted a 78-70 victory over the Denver Pioneers this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for UMKC as they lost 73-43 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies this past Saturday.
North Dakota State's win lifted them to 11-15 while UMKC's loss dropped them down to 11-16. We'll see if North Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if the Roos bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Series History
UMKC have won four out of their last six games against North Dakota State.
- Jan 21, 2023 - UMKC 75 vs. North Dakota State 73
- Feb 19, 2022 - UMKC 85 vs. North Dakota State 71
- Jan 20, 2022 - UMKC 80 vs. North Dakota State 77
- Mar 07, 2021 - North Dakota State 69 vs. UMKC 65
- Jan 30, 2021 - UMKC 49 vs. North Dakota State 47
- Jan 29, 2021 - North Dakota State 71 vs. UMKC 67