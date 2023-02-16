Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ UMKC

Current Records: North Dakota State 11-15; UMKC 11-16

What to Know

The North Dakota State Bison haven't won a contest against the UMKC Roos since March 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. North Dakota State and UMKC will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET at Swinney Recreation Center. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Bison going off at just a 2-point favorite.

North Dakota State beat the Denver Pioneers 78-70 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, UMKC suffered a grim 73-43 defeat to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies on Saturday.

North Dakota State's win lifted them to 11-15 while UMKC's loss dropped them down to 11-16. We'll see if North Dakota State can repeat their recent success or if the Roos bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Odds

The Bison are a slight 2-point favorite against the Roos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roos as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UMKC have won four out of their last six games against North Dakota State.