Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ UMKC

Current Records: Oral Roberts 20-4; UMKC 10-14

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Eagles and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. Bragging rights belong to Oral Roberts for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

Oral Roberts took their game at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 103-53 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

Meanwhile, UMKC was just a bucket short of a win on Monday and fell 67-66 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but UMKC had been the slight favorite coming in.

Oral Roberts' win brought them up to 20-4 while the Roos' loss pulled them down to 10-14. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles rank third in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 85.3 on average. Less enviably, UMKC has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Series History

Oral Roberts have won four out of their last five games against UMKC.