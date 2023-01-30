Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ UMKC

Current Records: South Dakota State 11-11; UMKC 10-13

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 28 of 2015. UMKC's homestand continues as they prepare to take on South Dakota State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Swinney Recreation Center. The Kangaroos will be strutting in after a victory while the Jackrabbits will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMKC bagged a 70-60 win over the Denver Pioneers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State came up short against the Western Illinois Leathernecks this past Saturday, falling 81-73.

Barring any buzzer beaters, UMKC is expected to win a tight contest Monday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

South Dakota State's defeat took them down to 11-11 while UMKC's win pulled them up to 10-13. A win for the Jackrabbits would reverse both their bad luck and UMKC's good luck. We'll see if South Dakota State manages to pull off that tough task or if the Kangaroos keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kangaroos are a slight 1-point favorite against the Jackrabbits, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kangaroos as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

South Dakota State have won seven out of their last eight games against UMKC.