Who's Playing

Toledo @ UMKC

Current Records: Toledo 3-0; UMKC 1-4

What to Know

The UMKC Kangaroos will take on the Toledo Rockets at 11 a.m. ET on Monday at Hertz Arena. Toledo should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Kangaroos will be looking to get back in the win column.

On Thursday, UMKC lost to the Kansas State Wildcats on the road by a decisive 69-53 margin. Despite the loss, UMKC got a solid performance out of guard Shemarri Allen, who had 21 points in addition to eight rebounds. This also makes it three games in a row in which Allen has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Toledo entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies with a sharp 112-90 win.

UMKC is now 1-4 while the Rockets sit at 3-0. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Kangaroos have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 45th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Toledo's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the fifth most points per game in college basketball at 96.7.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 11 a.m. ET

Monday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena -- Estero, Florida

Series History

UMKC and Toledo both have one win in their last two games.