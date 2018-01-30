UNC announces freshman Jalek Felton has been suspended by the university
Jalek Felton, the backup point guard to Joel Berry, is in hot water with the school
North Carolina announced Tar Heels backup point guard Jalek Felton has been suspended by the university.
Here's what what was released Tuesday:
CHAPEL HILL - University of North Carolina freshman guard Jalek Felton has been suspended from the University and therefore is not currently eligible to participate in any University activities.
Due to federal privacy laws, that is the extent to which the University can comment.
The West Columbia, S.C., native has played in all of the first 22 games this season. He is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per game. - via GoHeels.com
At a minimum, Felton will be ineligible to play in UNC's game Tuesday night against Clemson, but the length of the suspension is unknown. However, it is important to note Felton is suspended by the school, which indicates a university policy was broken, not just a team rule.
