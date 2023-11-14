Who's Playing

Carolina University Bruins @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Carolina University 0-1, UNC-Ash. 0-2

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

The Carolina University Bruins will head out on the road to face off against the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Carolina University had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: the Bruins lost to the Spartans on Sunday, and the Bruins lost bad. The score wound up at 106-48. Carolina University was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-28.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Carolina University struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as SC Upstate posted 23.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Seahawks at home by a decisive 83-66 margin on Saturday. UNC-Ash. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bruins' loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.