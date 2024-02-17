Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-16, UNC-Ash. 18-9

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Charleston Southern is 1-9 against the Bulldogs since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 85-77. Charleston Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. came tearing into Wednesday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They skirted past the Blue Hose 71-69.

The Buccaneers' defeat dropped their record down to 8-16. As for the Bulldogs, they pushed their record up to 18-9 with that victory, which was their 11th straight at home.

Charleston Southern came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in January, falling 71-65. Can Charleston Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.