Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 10-19, UNC-Ash. 20-11

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina

TV: ESPN Plus





UNC-Ash. is 9-1 against Charleston Southern since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center in a Big South postseason contest. Charleston Southern took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UNC-Ash., who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact UNC-Ash. proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 71-62 win over the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers came up short against the Blue Hose on Saturday and fell 72-65.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-11 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-19.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UNC-Ash. just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've only made 42% of their shots this season. Given UNC-Ash.'s sizable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UNC-Ash. against Charleston Southern when the teams last played back in February as the squad secured a 86-55 victory. With UNC-Ash. ahead 47-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

UNC-Ash. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.