Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 13-15, UNC-Ash. 19-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Ash. will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Lancers and fell 80-75.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb last Thursday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Highlanders at home by a decisive 90-74 margin. Gardner-Webb found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition.
The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 19-10. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-15.
As for their game on Saturday, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.
UNC-Ash. came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 80-73. Will UNC-Ash. have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
UNC-Ash. is a 4-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 154 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..
- Jan 31, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. UNC-Ash. 73
- Feb 18, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 23, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. UNC-Ash. 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. UNC-Ash. 55
- Jan 20, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. UNC-Ash. 57
- Jan 19, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 75
- Mar 05, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Ash. 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. UNC-Ash. 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. UNC-Ash. 55