Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 13-15, UNC-Ash. 19-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Ash. will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Lancers and fell 80-75.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Gardner-Webb last Thursday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Highlanders at home by a decisive 90-74 margin. Gardner-Webb found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 17.6% worse than the opposition.

The Bulldogs' loss dropped their record down to 19-10. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-15.

As for their game on Saturday, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

UNC-Ash. came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January, falling 80-73. Will UNC-Ash. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a 4-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..