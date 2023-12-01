Who's Playing

Johnson U Royals @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Johnson U 0-0, UNC-Ash. 4-3

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will host the Johnson U Royals to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 1st at Kimmel Arena.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Johnson U were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, Johnson U finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, UNC-Ash. had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 24-7 record.