Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNC-Ash. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Kennesaw State 51-33.

UNC-Ash. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Kennesaw State 9-3, UNC-Ash. 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will be home for the holidays to greet the Kennesaw State Owls at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, UNC-Ash. will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact UNC-Ash. proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 76-63 victory over the Mountaineers. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNC-Ash.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State waltzed into their matchup Tuesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They claimed a resounding 91-59 victory over the Bearcats at home. With Kennesaw State ahead 50-22 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Owls, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.6 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. couldn't quite finish off Kennesaw State in their previous matchup on December 5th and fell 79-76. Will UNC-Ash. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a 5-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.