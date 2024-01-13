Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UNC-Ash. looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 33-28 lead against Longwood.

If UNC-Ash. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-8 in no time. On the other hand, Longwood will have to make due with a 13-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Longwood 13-5, UNC-Ash. 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Longwood has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Longwood Lancers and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Longwood was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Thursday, the Lancers came up short against the Highlanders and fell 69-58. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Longwood has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 84-79.

The Lancers' loss ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-5. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 10-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Longwood came up short against UNC-Ash. when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 76-66. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.