Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNC-Ash. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Florida 43-30.

UNC-Ash. entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will North Florida step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: North Florida 7-4, UNC-Ash. 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kimmel Arena. The Ospreys have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 295 points over their last three matchups.

North Florida took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with an 89-77 victory over UNCG.

North Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNCG only posted 14.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. entered their tilt with Western Carolina on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They took down the Catamounts 78-61.

North Florida's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-4. As for UNC-Ash., they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.5 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 6-3 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 against UNC-Ash. in their most recent matchups.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.