Presbyterian Blue Hose @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Presbyterian 12-14, UNC-Ash. 17-9

What to Know

Presbyterian has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Ash. is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Presbyterian in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Presbyterian has not done well against the Highlanders recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Blue Hose skirted past the Highlanders 76-73.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 77-64.

The Blue Hose pushed their record up to 12-14 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Presbyterian and the Bulldogs are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

UNC-Ash. is a big 10.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.