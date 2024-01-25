Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UNC-Ash. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 42-36 lead against Radford.

If UNC-Ash. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, Radford will have to make due with a 12-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Radford 12-8, UNC-Ash. 12-8

What to Know

Radford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Radford Highlanders and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Highlanders had just enough and edged the Spartans out 64-61.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 82-77 victory over the Eagles on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UNC-Ash.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Radford is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 11-6-1 ATS overall, they're only 1-5 against UNC-Ash. in their most recent matchups.

Radford came up short against UNC-Ash. when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 63-54. Can Radford avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a solid 6-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Radford.