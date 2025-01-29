Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Radford 14-8, UNC-Ash. 15-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Radford Highlanders and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. The Highlanders are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, Radford was able to grind out a solid victory over Presbyterian, taking the game 82-69.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 6.8 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 69-61. That's two games straight that the Bulldogs have won by exactly eight points.

UNC-Ash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Radford's win bumped their record up to 14-8. As for UNC-Ash., they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Radford has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UNC-Ash. and Radford pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, UNC-Ash. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking Radford against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played UNC-Ash.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Radford.