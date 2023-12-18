Who's Playing

Current Records: SC State 3-9, UNC-Ash. 5-6

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

What to Know

UNC-Ash. has been on the road for three straight, but on Monday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the SC State Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

UNC-Ash. was supposed to stomp Auburn on Wednesday (they were favored by 19.5 points), but Auburn wouldn't allow it. Instead, it was the Tigers who did the damage, beating the Bulldogs 87-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UNC-Ash. has scored all season.

Drew Pember put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points.

UNC-Ash. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 86 points the game before, SC State faltered in their contest on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Panthers, falling 86-50. SC State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Bulldogs now have a losing record at 5-6. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat was their 20th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: UNC-Ash. have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for SC State, though, as they've been averaging only 4.5 threes per game. Given UNC-Ash.'s sizeable advantage in that area, SC State will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNC-Ash. was able to grind out a solid victory over SC State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 94-84. Will UNC-Ash. repeat their success, or does SC State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SC State.