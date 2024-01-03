Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-8, UNC-Ash. 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Kimmel Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UNC-Ash. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 90-85 to the Blazers. UNC-Ash. got off to an early lead (up 13 with 8:48 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Drew Pember, who scored 30 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Nick McMullen, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Cobras 96-76. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as SC Upstate did.

The Bulldogs bumped their record down to 8-7 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Spartans, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

UNC-Ash. didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against SC Upstate when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win. Does UNC-Ash. have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a big 10.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.