Who's Playing

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs

Current Records: Virginia-Lynchburg 0-1, UNC-Ash. 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons will head out on the road to face off against the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Virginia-Lynchburg might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 27 turnovers on Thursday.

Virginia-Lynchburg had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 107-54 loss at the hands of the Eagles. Virginia-Lynchburg was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-27.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Virginia-Lynchburg struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as NC Central racked up 26.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs took their contest at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 117-54 victory over the Bruins. With UNC-Ash. ahead 59-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Eagles' win bumped their season record to 1-1 while the Dragons' defeat dropped theirs to 0-1.