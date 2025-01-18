Who's Playing
Winthrop Eagles @ UNC-Ash. Bulldogs
Current Records: Winthrop 13-7, UNC-Ash. 12-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Winthrop Eagles and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kimmel Arena. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
On Wednesday, Winthrop needed a bit of extra time to put away Charleston Southern. They walked away with a 102-97 win over the Buccaneers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, even though SC Upstate scored an imposing 92 points on Wednesday, UNC-Ash. still came out on top. In a tight matchup that could have gone either way, UNC-Ash. made off with a 93-92 victory over SC Upstate. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bulldogs.
Winthrop pushed their record up to 13-7 with the win, which was their ninth straight at home. As for UNC-Ash., they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Winthrop hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.8 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
As for their next game, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).
Odds
Winthrop is a slight 1-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.
Series History
Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..
- Feb 03, 2024 - UNC-Ash. 82 vs. Winthrop 78
- Jan 18, 2024 - UNC-Ash. 82 vs. Winthrop 77
- Feb 08, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 86 vs. Winthrop 79
- Dec 31, 2022 - Winthrop 62 vs. UNC-Ash. 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Ash. 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Winthrop 86 vs. UNC-Ash. 80
- Jan 29, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 57 vs. Winthrop 55
- Jan 28, 2021 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Ash. 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Winthrop 104 vs. UNC-Ash. 71
- Jan 21, 2019 - Winthrop 66 vs. UNC-Ash. 45