Who's Playing
Campbell @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Campbell 6-9; UNC-Asheville 10-6
What to Know
The Campbell Fighting Camels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Fighting Camels and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. Campbell snuck past Gardner-Webb with a 63-58 victory.
Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the High Point Panthers on Wednesday, sneaking past 76-72.
Campbell is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The wins brought the Fighting Camels up to 6-9 and UNC-Asheville to 10-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNC-Asheville's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 12 games against Campbell.
- Jan 05, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 60 vs. Campbell 54
- Mar 03, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 68
- Feb 29, 2020 - Campbell 78 vs. UNC-Asheville 69
- Jan 08, 2020 - Campbell 64 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Jan 16, 2019 - Campbell 70 vs. UNC-Asheville 53
- Feb 01, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 64 vs. Campbell 57
- Dec 30, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Campbell 79
- Mar 02, 2017 - Campbell 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 79
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 66 vs. Campbell 53
- Jan 21, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 72 vs. Campbell 56
- Feb 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 81 vs. Campbell 71
- Dec 13, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Campbell 60