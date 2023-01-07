Who's Playing

Campbell @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Campbell 6-9; UNC-Asheville 10-6

What to Know

The Campbell Fighting Camels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Fighting Camels and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Kimmel Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Campbell proved too difficult a challenge. Campbell snuck past Gardner-Webb with a 63-58 victory.

Meanwhile, UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against the High Point Panthers on Wednesday, sneaking past 76-72.

Campbell is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The wins brought the Fighting Camels up to 6-9 and UNC-Asheville to 10-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Campbell has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 31st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNC-Asheville's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Fighting Camels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 12 games against Campbell.