UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb odds: College basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from model on 22-13 run

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs will look for continued success against the visiting Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs when they meet in Big South Conference action on Thursday. The Bulldogs (9-10), who are tied for seventh in the Big South at 3-5, are 5-4 on their home court this season, while the Runnin' Bulldogs (7-12), who are sixth in the conference at 3-4, are 2-8 on the road. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET from Kimmel Arena in Asheville, N.C.

UNC Asheville leads the all-time series 15-6. UNC Asheville is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 146.5. Before making any Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville:

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville spread: UNCA -2.5

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville over-under: 146.5 points

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville money line: Gardner-Webb +122, UNC Asheville -136

GW: Averages 70.3 points per game

UNCA: 52nd in NCAA Division I in 3-point percentage at 36.2

Why UNC Asheville can cover

UNC Asheville has dominated the series, winning five of the last six games played in Asheville. The Bulldogs rely on a scrappy defense, which loves to force turnovers. In fact, Asheville is third nationally in turnover margin at plus-6.7, ninth in turnovers forced at 18.42 per game and tied for 17th in steals, averaging 9.0 per game.

Offensively, sophomore guard Tajion Jones leads Asheville in scoring at 16.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.2 rebounds. In an 80-67 win over Radford on Jan. 23, Jones scored a season-high 29 points, his team-leading eighth 20-point performance of the year. He has two back-to-back 20-point efforts on the year and is the only Bulldog to have multiple back-to-back 20-point games in his career.

Why Gardner-Webb can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville spread. That's because Gardner-Webb has won the last three games and four of five in the series, including a 65-55 victory in the last meeting on Feb. 21, 2019, at Asheville. The Runnin' Bulldogs are also 5-1 against the spread in their last six road games against a team with a winning home record.

Sophomore guard-forward Jose Perez has been on fire over the past four games and leads Gardner-Webb in scoring at 15.0 points per game, to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Perez is coming off a 21-point, eight-rebound effort in a loss to Charleston-Southern on Saturday and is averaging 23 points since Jan. 11, including a 35-point game at Winthrop.

How to make Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Gardner-Webb forward Kareem Reid and senior guard Christian Turner will combine to score nearly a point more than their average, while UNC Asheville sophomore guard DeVon Baker will better his average by two points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Asheville? And which side of the spread can you bank on in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UNC Asheville vs. Gardner Webb spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.