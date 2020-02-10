UNC-Asheville vs. Hampton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Big South battle Monday as the Hampton Pirates and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off at 7 p.m. ET at the Hampton Convocation Center. Hampton is 10-13 overall and 9-3 at home, while UNC-Asheville is 10-12 overall and 4-7 on the road. Hampton won the previous matchup between the two schools, edging out an 88-86 victory as a six-point underdog on Jan. 18. Both teams have sub .500 records against the spread this season, as UNC-Asheville is 9-11 against the spread and Hampton is 8-11-1 against the number. The Pirates are favored by two-points in the latest Hampton vs. UNC-Asheville odds, while the over-under is set at 160.5. Before entering any UNC-Asheville vs. Hampton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hampton vs. UNC-Asheville spread: Hampton -2

Hampton vs. UNC-Asheville over-under: 160.5 points

Hampton vs. UNC-Asheville money line: Hampton -135, UNC-Asheville +105

What you need to know about Hampton

Hampton lost to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on the road Saturday by a decisive 85-72 margin. Benjamin Stanley led the Pirates with 20 points, while Jermaine Marrow added 19 points and Davion Warren came off the bench with 18 points and nine rebounds. Marrow leads Hampton in scoring with 24.5 points per game, while Stanley adds 22.3 points per outing.

In addition, the Pirates have won six of their last seven games played on a Monday and they've won 16 of their last 20 games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about UNC-Asheville

The Bulldogs strolled past the South Carolina Upstate Spartans with points to spare Thursday, winning 84-71. Devon Baker led all scorers with 30 points. Lavar Batts Jr. scored 12 points, L.J. Thorpe and Tajion Jones each scored 11 points and Coty Jude added 10 points. Baker leads UNC-Asheville with 16.5 points per game, while Jones adds 14.5 points per outing.

Defensively, UNC-Asheville is one of the most disruptive units in the country. In fact, the Bulldogs enter Monday's matchup averaging 8.6 steals per game, which ranks 21st in the nation.

How to make UNC-Asheville vs. Hampton picks

