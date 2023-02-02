Who's Playing

High Point @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: High Point 10-12; UNC-Asheville 17-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Big South battle as the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the game between UNC-Asheville and the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC-Asheville wrapped it up with a 78-65 win on the road.

Meanwhile, High Point has to be aching after a bruising 86-58 loss to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Saturday.

UNC-Asheville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Panthers have struggled against the spread on the road.

UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against High Point in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 76-72. Will UNC-Asheville repeat their success, or does High Point have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 14 games against High Point.