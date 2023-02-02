Who's Playing
High Point @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: High Point 10-12; UNC-Asheville 17-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Big South battle as the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
While not quite a landslide, the game between UNC-Asheville and the Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as UNC-Asheville wrapped it up with a 78-65 win on the road.
Meanwhile, High Point has to be aching after a bruising 86-58 loss to the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on Saturday.
UNC-Asheville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Panthers have struggled against the spread on the road.
UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against High Point in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 76-72. Will UNC-Asheville repeat their success, or does High Point have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 14 games against High Point.
- Jan 04, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. High Point 72
- Feb 05, 2022 - High Point 91 vs. UNC-Asheville 83
- Dec 13, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. High Point 84
- Dec 12, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. High Point 67
- Feb 27, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. High Point 76
- Jan 16, 2020 - High Point 68 vs. UNC-Asheville 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - High Point 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - High Point 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 84 vs. High Point 77
- Jan 03, 2018 - High Point 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 74
- Feb 04, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 74 vs. High Point 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 88 vs. High Point 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. High Point 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - High Point 73 vs. UNC-Asheville 69