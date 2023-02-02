Who's Playing
High Point @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: High Point 10-12; UNC-Asheville 17-6
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
UNC-Asheville strolled past the Campbell Fighting Camels with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 78-65.
Meanwhile, High Point found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-58 punch to the gut against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday.
UNC-Asheville's win lifted them to 17-6 while High Point's loss dropped them down to 10-12. We'll see if UNC-Asheville can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 14 games against High Point.
- Jan 04, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 76 vs. High Point 72
- Feb 05, 2022 - High Point 91 vs. UNC-Asheville 83
- Dec 13, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. High Point 84
- Dec 12, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. High Point 67
- Feb 27, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. High Point 76
- Jan 16, 2020 - High Point 68 vs. UNC-Asheville 66
- Mar 02, 2019 - High Point 79 vs. UNC-Asheville 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - High Point 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Jan 27, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 84 vs. High Point 77
- Jan 03, 2018 - High Point 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 74
- Feb 04, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 74 vs. High Point 71
- Jan 07, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 88 vs. High Point 58
- Mar 05, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. High Point 69
- Jan 20, 2016 - High Point 73 vs. UNC-Asheville 69