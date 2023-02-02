Who's Playing

High Point @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: High Point 10-12; UNC-Asheville 17-6

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

UNC-Asheville strolled past the Campbell Fighting Camels with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 78-65.

Meanwhile, High Point found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-58 punch to the gut against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday.

UNC-Asheville's win lifted them to 17-6 while High Point's loss dropped them down to 10-12. We'll see if UNC-Asheville can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won eight out of their last 14 games against High Point.