UNC Asheville vs. High Point odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven model

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs will take on the High Point Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kimmel Arena. UNC Asheville is 7-7 overall and 4-2 at home, while High Point is 3-13 overall and 0-9 on the road. The Bulldogs have lost three of their past four games. The Panthers have lost four consecutive games and six of their past seven. The Bulldogs are favored by 13 points in the latest UNC Asheville vs. High Point odds, while the over-under is set at 144. Before entering any High Point vs. UNC Asheville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated UNC Asheville vs. High Point 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Bulldogs escaped with a win against Charleston Southern by the margin of a single basket, 71-69, in their last outing. LJ Thorpe finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Devon Baker had 17 points for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones, who leads the team with 16.4 points per game, scored 13. The Bulldogs were able to hang on despite scoring a season-low 27 points in the second half.

Meanwhile, the game between High Point fell 77-62 to Presbyterian on Saturday. John-Michael Wright had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers. Cliff Thomas Jr. added 14. Curtis Holland III, the team's second-leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, missed all five of his shots from the floor. He finished with two points.

UNC-Asheville has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 52.3, which ranks second in the nation. High Point is also strong defensively, holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.4, which ranks 13th in college basketball.

So who wins UNC Asheville vs. High Point? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the High Point vs. UNC Asheville spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.