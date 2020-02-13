UNC Asheville vs. Longwood odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs look for the season sweep when they host the Longwood Lancers in Big South Conference action on Thursday. The Bulldogs (10-13), who are tied for ninth with High Point at 4-8 in the Big South, are 6-5 on their home floor, while the Lancers (10-16), who are eighth in the conference at 5-8, are 4-10 on the road.

Tip-off from Kimmel Arena in Asheville, N.C., is set for 6 p.m. ET. UNC Asheville leads the all-time series 12-2. The Bulldogs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Longwood vs. UNC Asheville odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143.5. Before making any UNC Asheville vs. Longwood picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen some huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC Asheville vs. Longwood. You can visit SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Longwood vs. UNC Asheville:

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville spread: UNC Asheville -5.5

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville over-under: 143.5 points

Longwood vs. UNC Asheville money line: Longwood +213, UNC Asheville -250

LU: Is 5-2 when holding opponents under 40 percent shooting from the floor

UNCA: Is a plus-6 in win total over last year

Why UNC Asheville can cover

The Bulldogs, who beat Longwood 71-66 on Jan. 20, have won 10 of the last 11 in the series and are averaging 76.2 points per game, ranking 58th in the country and third in the Big South. The team is averaging 16.3 more points per game than it did last season. UNC Asheville finished last year ranked 349th nationally in scoring, averaging 59.9 points per game.

Sophomore guard DeVon Baker leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 16.4 points per game, including a 30-point performance on Feb. 6 in an 84-71 win over South Carolina Upstate. He has scored in double figures in each of the last eight games and is averaging 17.6 during that stretch. In the first meeting against Longwood, Baker scored 19 points.

Why Longwood can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Longwood vs. UNC Asheville spread. That's because the Lancers have the third-best scoring defense in the Big South, limiting the opposition to 69.6 points per game. They are fourth in the league in field-goal percentage defense at .438 and fourth in defensive rebounds at 25.6 per game.

Offensively, the Lancers are third in 3-point field goals made with 234, averaging nine per game. Senior guard Shabooty Phillips leads the team in scoring at 10.9 points per game and is second in rebounds (3.8) and assists (2.7). Against Charleston Southern on Feb. 6, he poured in 23 points in a 71-63 win. He had 16 points in the loss to UNC-Asheville on Jan. 20.

How to make Longwood vs. UNC Asheville picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Phillips will score one more point than his average, while UNC Asheville sophomore guard LJ Thorpe will better his average by nearly one point. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Longwood vs. UNC Asheville? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UNC Asheville vs. Longwood spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.