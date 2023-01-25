Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-16; UNC-Asheville 15-6

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs won both of their matches against the Presbyterian Blue Hose last season (68-67 and 98-96) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Presbyterian will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. If the game is anything like UNC-Asheville's 98-96 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville snuck past South Carolina Upstate with a 64-58 victory.

The Blue Hose lost a heartbreaker to the Longwood Lancers when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Presbyterian fell just short of Longwood by a score of 58-56.

UNC-Asheville's win lifted them to 15-6 while Presbyterian's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 5-16. We'll see if UNC-Asheville can repeat their recent success or if Presbyterian bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won nine out of their last 13 games against Presbyterian.