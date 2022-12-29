Who's Playing

Radford @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Radford 6-7; UNC-Asheville 8-5

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET Thursday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

There's no need to mince words: UNC-Asheville lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-51. One thing holding UNC-Asheville back was the mediocre play of forward Jamon Battle, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats last Wednesday, falling 73-65. A silver lining for Radford was the play of guard Kenyon Giles, who had 20 points.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Highlanders have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

UNC-Asheville came out on top in a nail-biter against Radford when the two teams previously met in January, sneaking past 78-74. Will UNC-Asheville repeat their success, or does Radford have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Radford have won seven out of their last 12 games against UNC-Asheville.