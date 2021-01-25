The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs go for the series sweep when they take on the visiting Radford Highlanders in a Big South Conference matchup on Monday. The Bulldogs (9-7) staged a huge comeback on Sunday to post a 76-68 overtime victory. After trailing by 14 points at the half, UNC Asheville outscored the Highlanders (10-7) 51-29 in the second half and overtime. The Bulldogs are third in the Big South Conference at 8-3, while Radford is second at 9-2.

Tip-off from Kimmel Arena in Asheville, N.C., is slated for 3 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as three-point favorite in the latest UNC Asheville vs. Radford odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before making any Radford vs. UNC Asheville picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNC Asheville vs. Radford. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Radford vs. UNC Asheville:

Radford vs. UNC Asheville spread: UNC Asheville -3

Radford vs. UNC Asheville over-under: 137.5 points

Radford vs. UNC Asheville money line: Radford +140, UNC Asheville -160

RAD: In 10 seasons, coach Mike Jones has amassed a 96-71 record in the Big South

UNCA: Redshirt junior guard Tajion Jones became the 35th player in school history to score 1,000 points in his career

Why UNC Asheville can cover



The Bulldogs are led in scoring by Jones, who averages 17.3 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the floor, including 42.2 percent from 3-point range. Jones, who scored 12 points in Sunday's win, also averages 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks. Jones has scored in double figures 13 times this season, including a season-high 25 points against Charleston Southern. He started all 31 games a year ago and led the team and ranked fifth in the Big South, averaging 33.4 minutes per game.

Redshirt junior guard L.J. Thorpe has scored in double figures 12 times this season, including a 21-point performance on Tuesday at Gardner-Webb. He scored nine points on Sunday. For the season, he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was a preseason second-team All-Big South selection after being given All-Big South honorable mention a year ago.

Why Radford can cover

The Highlanders played without two starters in freshman guard Fah'Mir Ali and sophomore forward Dravon Mangum on Sunday, but both could be back on Monday. Ali leads the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game, while Mangum is second at 9.5. With those two players out, sophomore guard Quinton Morton-Robertson took charge, scoring a team-high 15 points in the win. It was his best performance since scoring 18 points in a 71-65 win at Presbyterian on Dec. 30. For the season, Morton-Robertson is averaging 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Also leading the Highlanders is redshirt transfer junior forward Chyree Walker, who has been a beast on the boards. He averages 7.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 assists per game. Walker has posted three double-doubles this season, including a 13-point, 14-rebound performance against Hampton on Jan. 5. He has double-digit rebounding five times. Last year at Delaware, Walker made 22 appearances and averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game.

