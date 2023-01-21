Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-9; UNC-Asheville 14-6
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are 6-2 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UNC-Asheville and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 76-73 on the road and UNC-Asheville taking the second 83-56.
UNC-Asheville picked up a 73-63 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought UNC-Asheville up to 14-6 and the Spartans to 9-9. UNC-Asheville is 8-5 after wins this season, South Carolina Upstate 3-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won six out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.
- Feb 12, 2022 - UNC-Asheville 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 56
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Carolina Upstate 76 vs. UNC-Asheville 73
- Feb 06, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 84 vs. South Carolina Upstate 71
- Jan 25, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - UNC-Asheville 57 vs. South Carolina Upstate 53
- Jan 30, 2019 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. South Carolina Upstate 62
- Nov 29, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 82 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
- Nov 17, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. South Carolina Upstate 57