Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 9-9; UNC-Asheville 14-6

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are 6-2 against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UNC-Asheville and South Carolina Upstate will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET at Kimmel Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Spartans winning the first 76-73 on the road and UNC-Asheville taking the second 83-56.

UNC-Asheville picked up a 73-63 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Presbyterian Blue Hose by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought UNC-Asheville up to 14-6 and the Spartans to 9-9. UNC-Asheville is 8-5 after wins this season, South Carolina Upstate 3-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won six out of their last eight games against South Carolina Upstate.