Who's Playing

UT Martin @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: UT Martin 4-4; UNC-Asheville 4-3

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are 1-3 against the UT Martin Skyhawks since March of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Bulldogs will look to defend their home court against UT Martin at 2 p.m. ET. The Skyhawks will be strutting in after a win while UNC-Asheville will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between UNC-Asheville and the North Carolina Central Eagles on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with UNC-Asheville falling 79-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Monday UT Martin sidestepped the McNeese State Cowboys for an 86-83 victory.

UNC-Asheville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

The Bulldogs are now 4-3 while the Skyhawks sit at 4-4. UT Martin is 1-2 after wins this year, and UNC-Asheville is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UT Martin have won three out of their last four games against UNC-Asheville.