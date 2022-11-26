Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Western Carolina 4-2; UNC-Asheville 3-2
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 2 p.m. ET. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the Georgia State Panthers.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Catamounts sidestepped the Lindenwood Lions for a 90-88 victory.
UNC-Asheville and Western Carolina tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but UNC-Asheville got the win in their second match 73-72. Western Carolina is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Carolina have won four out of their last seven games against UNC-Asheville.
- Dec 11, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Western Carolina 72
- Nov 28, 2020 - Western Carolina 0 vs. UNC-Asheville 0
- Dec 07, 2019 - Western Carolina 78 vs. UNC-Asheville 77
- Dec 08, 2018 - Western Carolina 71 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
- Dec 17, 2017 - Western Carolina 76 vs. UNC-Asheville 72
- Dec 17, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 59 vs. Western Carolina 57
- Nov 15, 2015 - Western Carolina 90 vs. UNC-Asheville 81