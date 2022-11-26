Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Western Carolina 4-2; UNC-Asheville 3-2

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 2 p.m. ET. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the Georgia State Panthers.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Catamounts sidestepped the Lindenwood Lions for a 90-88 victory.

UNC-Asheville and Western Carolina tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but UNC-Asheville got the win in their second match 73-72. Western Carolina is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Carolina have won four out of their last seven games against UNC-Asheville.