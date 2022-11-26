Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Western Carolina 4-2; UNC-Asheville 3-2

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 2 p.m. ET. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 74-68 to the Georgia State Panthers.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday the Catamounts sidestepped the Lindenwood Lions for a 90-88 victory.

UNC-Asheville and Western Carolina tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but UNC-Asheville got the win in their second match 73-72. Western Carolina is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Carolina have won four out of their last seven games against UNC-Asheville.

  • Dec 11, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Western Carolina 72
  • Nov 28, 2020 - Western Carolina 0 vs. UNC-Asheville 0
  • Dec 07, 2019 - Western Carolina 78 vs. UNC-Asheville 77
  • Dec 08, 2018 - Western Carolina 71 vs. UNC-Asheville 59
  • Dec 17, 2017 - Western Carolina 76 vs. UNC-Asheville 72
  • Dec 17, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 59 vs. Western Carolina 57
  • Nov 15, 2015 - Western Carolina 90 vs. UNC-Asheville 81