Who's Playing
Winthrop @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Winthrop 11-14; UNC-Asheville 18-7
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2021. The Bulldogs and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Meanwhile, Winthrop was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Radford Highlanders.
UNC-Asheville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Eagles have struggled against the spread on the road.
The losses put the Bulldogs at 18-7 and Winthrop at 11-14. UNC-Asheville doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 5-1 after losses this year -- so Winthrop (6-7 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Winthrop have won ten out of their last 15 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Winthrop 62 vs. UNC-Asheville 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Winthrop 86 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Jan 29, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 57 vs. Winthrop 55
- Jan 28, 2021 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Winthrop 104 vs. UNC-Asheville 71
- Jan 21, 2019 - Winthrop 66 vs. UNC-Asheville 45
- Jan 05, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 65
- Feb 22, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Winthrop 75
- Jan 18, 2018 - Winthrop 85 vs. UNC-Asheville 58
- Feb 09, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 104 vs. Winthrop 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. UNC-Asheville 73
- Mar 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 77 vs. Winthrop 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Winthrop 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Winthrop 84