Who's Playing

Winthrop @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Winthrop 11-14; UNC-Asheville 18-7

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2021. The Bulldogs and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. UNC-Asheville is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, Winthrop was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Radford Highlanders.

UNC-Asheville is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Eagles have struggled against the spread on the road.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 18-7 and Winthrop at 11-14. UNC-Asheville doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 5-1 after losses this year -- so Winthrop (6-7 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Winthrop have won ten out of their last 15 games against UNC-Asheville.