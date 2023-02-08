Who's Playing

Winthrop @ UNC-Asheville

Current Records: Winthrop 11-14; UNC-Asheville 18-7

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2021. UNC-Asheville and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. The Bulldogs are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, Winthrop was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Radford Highlanders.

UNC-Asheville is now 18-7 while the Eagles sit at 11-14. UNC-Asheville doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 5-1 after losses this season -- so Winthrop (6-7 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won ten out of their last 15 games against UNC-Asheville.