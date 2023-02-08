Who's Playing
Winthrop @ UNC-Asheville
Current Records: Winthrop 11-14; UNC-Asheville 18-7
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Winthrop Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2021. UNC-Asheville and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kimmel Arena. The Bulldogs are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
UNC-Asheville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Meanwhile, Winthrop was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Radford Highlanders.
UNC-Asheville is now 18-7 while the Eagles sit at 11-14. UNC-Asheville doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 5-1 after losses this season -- so Winthrop (6-7 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena -- Asheville, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won ten out of their last 15 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Winthrop 62 vs. UNC-Asheville 60
- Feb 19, 2022 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Winthrop 86 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Jan 29, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 57 vs. Winthrop 55
- Jan 28, 2021 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Winthrop 104 vs. UNC-Asheville 71
- Jan 21, 2019 - Winthrop 66 vs. UNC-Asheville 45
- Jan 05, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 65
- Feb 22, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Winthrop 75
- Jan 18, 2018 - Winthrop 85 vs. UNC-Asheville 58
- Feb 09, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 104 vs. Winthrop 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. UNC-Asheville 73
- Mar 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 77 vs. Winthrop 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Winthrop 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Winthrop 84