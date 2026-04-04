Arguably the top job in all of college basketball remains open after North Carolina fired head coach Hubert Davis on Tuesday, March 24. It came following a shocking loss to VCU in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in a game where the Tar Heels blew the biggest lead in the history of first-round March Madness history. It's the second straight first-round exit for UNC, and the Tar Heels have largely been headed in the wrong direction since playing in the national title game in 2022, leading to the move.

Now the North Carolina coaching search is more than a week in, and many of the top names in the sport could be in the mix, though Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, viewed as a top UNC candidate, announced recently that he would remain with the Wildcats. Who are the top names on the UNC hot board? If you want the latest on the North Carolina basketball coaching search, see what the proven team of experts are saying at TarHeel247.

The staff at TarHeel247 has more than two decades of experience covering UNC. Andrew Jones is a veteran reporter who is a respected voice in the market. Former basketball star John Henson does an exclusive podcast for the site and interacts on the message board. David Sisk is the authority on UNC basketball recruiting, and Noah Weiskopf is a talented writer and reporter. Additionally, former Tar Heel football player Michael Felder offers his insights and unique perspective on video and on the message boards. Sign up for a VIP membership now and uncover all of the insider info, analysis and more.

And right now, TarHeel247 is offering 75% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at TarHeel247 has revealed an initial hot board, and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to TarHeel247 now to see them all.

Top UNC basketball coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target on the UNC basketball coaching hot board (updated 4/2) is Michigan head coach Dusty May who is preparing the Wolverines to play Arizona in the Final Four on Saturday. May famously took FAU on a Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2023, and now it's taken him just two seasons to get the Wolverines to the same spot. May has a policy of not commenting on other jobs, so not much has come out surrounding him as he leads the Wolverines into action on Saturday.

"Dusty May, who has now reached the Final Four twice in the last three years, once with Florida Atlantic and now with Michigan, has been a name associated with Carolina's search since day one," said Andrew Jones of TarHeel247. See more candidates at TarHeel247.

How to get insider North Caorlina coaching search updates

The rest of the list includes several other exciting possibilities, including some of the top names in all of college basketball and the NBA. You can only see who they are by joining TarHeel247.

Who are the top names in the UNC basketball coaching search, and which giant names could North Carolina take a big swing on? Go to TarHeel247 to see their UNC coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with extensive experience covering the Tar Heels, and find out.

And remember, TarHeel 247 is offering 75% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

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