UNC basketball facilities robbed of $7,000 worth of stuff during Duke victory
School police are investigating a break-in while the Tar Heels were in Brooklyn
While North Carolina's locker room and team office were empty during the Tar Heels' championship game run in the ACC tournament, police say a thief was able to break in and steal thousands of dollars in electronics from the team by breaking into the team office and locker room in the Dean Smith Center.
UNC-Chapel Hill Police say the break-in happened March 9, the night of North Carolina's ACC semifinal win against Duke. An investigation is ongoing, according to the Associated Press. The police report lists a Playstation 4, Xbox One and laptop as items that were stolen, along with apparently expensive clothing and at least one very important financial document.
The report says the thief stole a PlayStation 4, Xbox One and clothing worth $2,900 that belonged to the athletic department. Police say the thief also stole a laptop worth $1,200 and a financial document worth about $3,000 belonging to one of the players.
North Carolina has been much closer to home than Brooklyn this week, playing as one of the top seeds in Charlotte along with Virginia. On Sunday, the Tar Heels will look to avoid being the second top seed to get bounced early in that building when they take on Texas A&M with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region on the line.
